Leading Welsh Tory’s derogatory remark about Italians

There hardly seems to be a week going by without some member of the Conservative party letting slip the real Tory party behind the Cameron spin. This week it is the turn of Alun Cairns, a leading Tory member of the Welsh Assembly:

A leading Conservative Welsh assembly member has resigned as the party’s education spokesman after likening Italians to “greasy wops”.

Alun Cairns apologised immediately for the “inappropriate” comments made during a weekly political discussion programme on BBC Radio Cymru.

Contributors had been asked to say who they would be supporting during the Euro 2008 tournament.

Mr Cairns also stepped down as chair of the assembly’s finance committee.

During the programme, Dau o’r Bae (or Two From The Bay), on Friday one contributor mentioned she had written a note saying “boring” next to Sweden, and “nice flag” next to Portugal on a list of teams.

When she added that she had written “nice food” next to Italy in the list, Mr Cairns said: “I’ve written greasy wops.”