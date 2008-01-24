Our hilarious Home Secretary

On Today this morning, Carolyn Quinn put to Jacqui Smith that the legislation for 42 days detention without charge was to cover “hypothetical” situations. “No”, said the Home Secretary.

When Smith outlined some examples, Quinn persisted and said: “But these are hypothetical situations”

The Home Secretary’s retort was priceless:

“But they won’t be hypothetical if and when they happen”.

Hilarious.

You could say that about any hypothetical situation, for example:

Minister: We have to legislate in case the Earth turns into green cheese.



Interviewer: But that’s a hypothetical situation.



Minister: But it won’t be hypothetical if and when it happens.

Warf! Warf!