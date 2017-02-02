Desmond Carrington 1926-2017

I am very sorry to hear of the passing of Desmond Carrington, veteran broadcaster. My thoughts and sympathy go out to his family, friends and colleagues.

I often listened to his regular programme, “The music goes round and round”. Eclectic – was a good word to describe it. He always presented an interesting mixture of records, interspersed with his cheery and informative chat.

Yes, there was plenty of quiet melodic songs from the likes of Brenda Lee and Frank Sinatra on his show. But my eyes nearly popped out of their sockets when he once played a particularly energetic version of the Charlies Daniels Band and “The Devil went down to Georgia”. You’d often hear David Bowie or Queen amongst the old classics.

Most of all, Desmond came over as a cheerful friend, guiding one through the wonderful world of music through the ages.

Thank you Desmond! In my mind you will remain forever “in Perthshire”!