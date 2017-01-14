Exceptional BBC documentary on the making of “Life on Mars” and “Hunky Dory”

“Exploring ‘Life on Mars’” is an exceptional BBC radio documentary which is available on iPlayer for another 25 days.

Ostensibly it is about how “Life on Mars” came about, but, in fact, it is broader than that – it is basically about the making of “Hunky Dory” – my favourite Bowie album. It really is a corker of a documentary – with input from Ken Scott, the co-producer of “Hunky Dory”, Dana Gillespie, Rick Wakeman, who played piano on ‘Life on Mars’ etc. And there are some exceptional archive recordings. To hear Mick Ronson counting in “Song for Bob Dylan” in his Hull accept, was a golden moment!

I really recommend listening to this little beauty.