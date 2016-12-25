RIP Rick Parfitt

I’m so sorry to hear the news of Rick Parfitt’s passing. My thoughts go out to his family and friends.

I read somewhere that his simple ambition was to be a rock star, and he certainly achieved that in spades. With his flowing blonde hair, typically covering his face as in the above photo, denim and great guitar playing, he was the archetypal rocker.

As a tribute to the great rocker I pick out “Mystery Song” here. It has a superb Parfitt lick at the start – which was reputedly honed overnight in the studio after his colleagues spiked his tea!