Fantastic 1969 Pick of the Pops

This Pick of the Pops edition (particularly the first half featuring 1969) is possibly the best Pick of the Pops I have ever heard.

It includes this cluster of superb tracks:

Creedence Clearwater Revival – Green River

Fleetwood Mac, sounding more like “Free” – Oh Well

Jethro Tull – Sweet Dream

Harry J All Stars – Liquidator

Beatles’ double A side – Something and Come Together

Jimmy Cliff – Wonderful world, beautiful people

Melting Pot – Blue Mink

Stevie Wonder – Yester-Me, Yester-You, Yesterday

Kenny Rogers and the First Edition – Ruby, Don’t take your love to town

The show has the slight drawback of having The Archies and Sugar, Sugar at number one, but we put up with that one for a long time in the sixties! Week after week on Top of the Pops, the BBC would show that stupid cartoon .

Paul Gambaccini is surpassing himself with his flawless, brilliant presentation of Pick of the Pops these days. And, as he pointed out, despite Sugar, Sugar’s annoying, saccharin nature, The Archies do have the remarkable distinction of being “Britain’s biggest One Hit Wonders”.