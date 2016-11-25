Last weekend – big push for Sarah Olney in Richmond Park

Yesterday I spent all day at Richmond Park. In the morning I was delivering Gazette newspapers in New Malden. Then in the afternoon I joined our very hard-working clerical team in the Kingston office. I bumped into LDV colleague, Mary Reid, who has a crucial top secret role at the Kingston office, which she fulfils every evening. I could tell you what this role involves, but I’d have to eat you afterwards.

It was great to see the streets teeming with orange diamond posters and busy LibDem volunteers.

My picture above shows me with the very serious chain of command at the Kingston office. The office director is “Duck à l’orange”, who has recently been fully trained up by their close relative, Doctor Mark Quack. Also in the photo are Duck à l’orange’s key assistants, Simon Drage and Ashley Day.

Please do plan to come to Richmond Park this weekend if you can, so that we can give a really big last weekend push for Sarah Olney.

The Kingston office is at 110 Canbury Park Road, Kingston upon Thames, KT2 6JZ, and is conveniently just a few minutes’ walk from Kingston Station. Our other office is at 65a Sheen Lane, Mortlake, SW14 8AD.

So please come and join us at either base – they are both open from 10am to 9pm every day between now and 1st December. You can volunteer here. If that is not an option then please get on the phone – full instructions here (but only for party members).