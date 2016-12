George Osborne got a lot of stick back in June, when he warned that a Brexit vote would leave a “£30 billion black hole in (the) public finances”. Indeed, his warning resulted in his entire career being shunted into a siding. Crestfallen, he went off to Vietnam to let off steam with an M60 machine gun.

Well, now it turns out that even his warning wasn’t high enough. Figures from the Office of Budget Responsibility put the Brexit impact at £58.7 billion.