Lest we forget – Alan Walter

Supper with Davy Jones. – That’s a phrase derived from one used by my uncle, Alan Walter (pictured right), in the one of his wartime letters sent from Montreal, Canada in September 1939. He was on board SS Tregarthen when it had a near-miss with another ship. He exclaimed: “another 3 inches nearer would have sent us to Davy Jones for supper”.
Here’s the text of another letter he sent from Montreal in the same month:
Dear All
Thanks for your three letters. I wrote one last week but I don’t know if you have got it because of this B. war. We are now in Mont having new plates put in, that were knocked out. The damage is worst (sic) that it was at first estimated and I expect we will be here another two or three days.
We still don’t know where we are going but where ever we go those Bloody Germans have submarines posted (please excuse language but they have had a dozen ships all ready. If we go to Aussy I will write or cable, because normally we take 60 days at sea and now that we have to zig-zag all the way we will be about 90. We started painting the ship gray today, because of this war the Apprentices don’t get any time to study and work all the time, we did four hrs off and 4 on coming over. We were very tired and experienced the coldest weather than I have ever seen. We wore two coats and half a long scarves, but now we are getting the hottest weather I ever had and we are going about out work in bare backs.
Although we had heavy weather coming across I was not sick. I am sending home more photos. Did you see our picture and summary in the Mail and Telegraph after the collision we are doing plenty of hard work stoking, scrubbing and unloading balast.
Love from Alan.
In the end, SS Tregarthen succombed to the torpedoes of German submarine U-48 (led by celebrity Lieutenant Commander Herbert Schultze) on 6th June 1941 with all 45 men on board becoming permanent guests of Mr. Jones at 51°48N 20°48W in the Atlantic.
The ship was in convoy OB329 which consisted of 41 ships and left Liverpool Saturday 31st May 1941, the convoy dispersed Thursday 5th June and the “Tregarthen” was sunk Friday 6th June by U-48 (the most successful U-boat of WWII). The “Tregarthen” was on a voyage from Cardiff to Kingston, Jamaica carrying a cargo of 7800 tonnes of coal and was sunk in approximately 3 minutes after being hit by a double spread of torpedoes both of which hit the ship towards the aft end.
I often think about my uncle, killed at just 18 years old as an apprentice in the merchant navy. He was very interested in nature. Friends say he usually had a dead rabbit somewhere about his person. He liked to draw birds. He was talkative and well-liked by colleagues and friends. He complained in his letters that he was having to work very hard, while getting little time for study. His ship was zipping about all over the Atlantic, bringing back essential supplies to the UK.
I often feel that it is a great privilege to be alive at 54 years of age. This is not a privilege allowed to my Uncle Alan. To enjoy that privilege myself, I am greatly indebted to Uncle Alan and his shipmates on SS Tregarthen for their readiness, when necessary, to take supper with Davy Jones.
First post on November 11th 2011.
May 10, 2015 at 9:26 pm
I think my Dad, Thomas Christopher Ryan must have served with Alan and known him well.
He had better fortune than Alan by being shot by a dive bomber on the decks of the Tregarthen and then put ashore in Oban. That was just four months prior to tragic killing of all aboard the ship.
I noticed my Dad never spoke of his ship-mates and that we never asked.
November 18, 2015 at 9:24 pm
My Grandad lost his 2 uncles on the SS Tregarthen, both unfortunately would not have had chance to send any letters home…. they were below the deck and I fear they knew nothing of the impending danger.
McGuiness, Arthur, Merchant Navy 37 Fireman and Trimmer Tregarthen +
McGuiness, Joseph, Merchant Navy 33 Fireman and Trimmer Tregarthen +
Unfortunately my Grandad also told me he lost his dad in the same year: McGuinness, James Edward, Merchant Navy 39 Fireman and Trimmer Koranton +
and his younger brother in the merchant navy near the same time:
McGUINNESS – JAMES EDWARD Boy 1C D/JX 184573
He was so traumatised that he changed his name from Frank to Joseph McGuinness in respect, and when he was ill in hospital I could not find a Joseph McGuinness, but finally found a Frank McGuiness… I asked why he lied and he told me he promised that the world would never forget them.. and everytime he was called Joseph they stilled lived on to him….
that’s a hero… RIP granddad xx
November 22, 2015 at 5:37 pm
Many thanks indeed for this Steve!
June 6, 2016 at 4:00 pm
Dear Steve,
I just typed S.S. Tregarthen to get a glimpse of the ship, its photo – it went down 75 years today – three thousand miles from my birthplace, Liverpool. I live now in Africa.
I saw your post and the names Arthur McGuiness, Fireman and Trimmer, and his brothers Joseph and James Edward, known always as”Jimmy”. Arthur was my grandfather born in 1904, and he joined the merchant navy in 1918 at the end of the Great War: I understand my great uncles James Edward and were born respectively in 1900 (and was in the merchant navy in 1914) and Joseph in 1908.
My father, Francis Joseph ‘Frank’, went to the Royal Liverpool Seaman’s Orphanage with his ten cousins – presumably your grandfather. Did he end up in Salford?
Anyway, it would be nice to hear from you and I would be happy to tell you about the family and the wars. Do keep in touch.
Kind regards,
Stuart McGuinness
November 27, 2016 at 11:10 am
Hello Steve ,my father Joseph Mcguiness served on the Tregarthen with his brother . The third brother I believe died 3 week So before , I was just coming up to nine years old and I can remember my dad in the yard cursing the Germans for his brother s death ,little did we know he wouldn’t be here .also I can remember my dad saying he didn’t want to go on the Tregarthenbecause they had changed captains and he was superstitious
December 22, 2016 at 9:33 pm
stuart /joan /paul,i wouldlove to hear from you as i am deeply proud of my mcguinness heritage and i know frommy grandad he was was so lucky….
i would love you to contact me on stephennewt@hotmail.co.uk, as he told me before he died about his family and id love to hear our story from family he mentioned.
joan… your father was one of the last things my grandad told me about…. and makemesoproud to hear from you…
:0)
