Bude area ocean cable landings and stations

Steven Heaton has an excellent web site called “UK submarine cable landings & cable stations“. He documents and illustrates all the places in the UK where submarine cables come ashore and where their landing stations (the buildings which house the junction points) are.

Coming from Bude, I was obviously very interested to see Steven's various posts about such cables around the Bude area.

There’s a brilliant Google earth style map here which shows many of the submarine cable routes.

Basically, around 3-4 trans-ocean cables come ashore at Widemouth Bay and about the same number at Crooklets Beach, Bude. One of these comes from India, one from Nigeria and the rest from the States. You can look them all up on Wikipedia.

As Steven Heaton’s site describes, the cables have to go from the two beaches to Cable landing stations, where all the junction work happens and the signals are sent on their way elsewhere.

The oldest of the cable landing stations, now suspected as disused for the purpose, is in Coombe Lane, Widemouth. BT use it as a local base for OpenReach nowadays, it seems. It has a nuclear bunker (my brother was shown it in the sixties as part of an ATC tour).

A very modern cable landing station is at the bottom of Kings Hill, Bude, where the old gas works was.

Another is at Creathorne Farm near Box’s Shop.

There are others on the Kings Hill Industrial Estate.

All this stuff is in the public domain on Wikipedia and the above links.

Speculating on the connection between these cable landing points and our friends at Cleave Camp is another matter. My own theory is that there are probably a few little connectors which whizz off the data at the cable landing stations. But that is pure speculation. They are hardly going to try to connect up under the sea, and I don’t see how else they could do it, having had a brief conversation with an expert about this.