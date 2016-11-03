RIP Rick Parfitt

I’m so sorry to hear the news of Rick Parfitt’s passing. My thoughts go out to his family and friends.
I read somewhere that his simple ambition was to be a rock star, and he certainly achieved that in spades. With his flowing blonde hair, typically covering his face as in the above photo, denim and great guitar playing, he was the archetypal rocker.
As a tribute to the great rocker I pick out “Mystery Song” here. It has a superb Parfitt lick at the start – which was reputedly honed overnight in the studio after his colleagues spiked his tea!
Every Christmas I go through Sky Catch-up and download a load of stuff to watch over the break.
I downloaded “The Andy Williams Christmas Show” from Sky Arts. OK, it’s a bit tacky. But this rendition of “Winter Wonderland” by the Williams Brothers is absolutely spot on – it really is an exquisite example of four-part harmony. Andy Williams’ second tenor tends to clinch it:
Creedence Clearwater Revival – Green River
Fleetwood Mac, sounding more like “Free” – Oh Well
Jethro Tull – Sweet Dream
Harry J All Stars – Liquidator
Beatles’ double A side – Something and Come Together
Jimmy Cliff – Wonderful world, beautiful people
Melting Pot – Blue Mink
Stevie Wonder – Yester-Me, Yester-You, Yesterday
Kenny Rogers and the First Edition – Ruby, Don’t take your love to town
The show has the slight drawback of having The Archies and Sugar, Sugar at number one, but we put up with that one for a long time in the sixties! Week after week on Top of the Pops, the BBC would show that stupid cartoon .
Paul Gambaccini is surpassing himself with his flawless, brilliant presentation of Pick of the Pops these days. And, as he pointed out, despite Sugar, Sugar’s annoying, saccharin nature, The Archies do have the remarkable distinction of being “Britain’s biggest One Hit Wonders”.
Christmas. It’s got “Christ” in it. That’s a bit of a clue.
By all means, celebrate the end of the year, or Winterval, if you don’t believe, and by all means call it “Christmas” if you like. But you can’t deny the whole connection of the festival with Jesus Christ. That would be plain silly.
Yesterday I spent all day at Richmond Park. In the morning I was delivering Gazette newspapers in New Malden. Then in the afternoon I joined our very hard-working clerical team in the Kingston office. I bumped into LDV colleague, Mary Reid, who has a crucial top secret role at the Kingston office, which she fulfils every evening. I could tell you what this role involves, but I’d have to eat you afterwards.
It was great to see the streets teeming with orange diamond posters and busy LibDem volunteers. Continue Reading →
George Osborne got a lot of stick back in June, when he warned that a Brexit vote would leave a “£30 billion black hole in (the) public finances”. Indeed, his warning resulted in his entire career being shunted into a siding. Crestfallen, he went off to Vietnam to let off steam with an M60 machine gun. Continue Reading →
Books and films about the last second of President John F Kennedy’s life have been plentiful. “Jack Kennedy – Elusive hero” by Chris Matthews is a very engaging book which focusses on the great politician’s life before that last second.
Chris Matthews is a very well-known US TV broadcaster. He prefaces this book in a personal context – explaining his great admiration for JFK. The book does an excellent job in answering the key question which John F Kennedy himself described as the pivotal one for biographies: “What was he like?” Continue Reading →
This is worth a listen. It’s a recently re-broadcast programme made for Jimmy Young’s 90th birthday where he chats with Ken Bruce about his life and careers. It really is a hugely entertaining and fascinating programme. There goes a hugely engaging and natural broadcaster (Sir Jimmy).
Paul Walter is now back at home. As is often the case, this postcard arrived after the sender returned to Blighty!
We’ve had an enrapturing holiday in Goa, India. The welcome from the Goan people was wonderful. The beauty of the place was breathtaking.
By coincidence, we arrived just a couple days after a major monetary change by the government. To wrong-foot terrorists and criminals, there has been a monumentally huge exercise called “demonetisation”, going on across this, the second most populous nation in the world. All the old 500 and 1000 rupee notes have been withdrawn from circulation at two hours’ notice.
In the Times of India, Santosh Desai wrote: “86% of the currency in circulation becomes illegal virtually overnight”. That relates to an estimated $210 billion worth of money notes. $210 billion! That is a mind-boggling figure. Continue Reading →
Luckily, I was treated to a dinner last Tuesday. Very much unknown to me, the evening turned into a quiz on R Dean Taylor. Born in Toronto in 1939, he was the first white artist to record on the Tamla Motown label. Here are his main Motown hits:
It is more in sorrow than anger that I review the events of the last few days.
And if you want sorrow rather than anger done beautifully, then watch this wonderful piece of James O’Brien’s LBC show. He patiently asks why the caller asked for British law administered in Britain by British judges but is now angry about British law administered in Britain by British judges. Continue Reading →
Up until now, the government’s approach to Article 50 has been rather like that of a load of drunks in a speeding train carriage, intent on pulling the emergency cord to jump off the train in the middle of nowhere.
To embark on Article 50 without parliamentary consensus, and with a confused government position, would have been disastrous for this country’s interests.
The High Court ruling is based on the key constitutional principle that parliament only decides UK domestic law. By invoking Article 50 via royal prerogative, the government would have been ending all the rights for British citizens inherent in the 1972 European Communities Act.
That is not pedantic hair-splitting. It is big stuff. The sort of stuff which, in the past, led to a king losing his head and the country being riven by a bloody civil war.
But it really is key not to see this in terms of a parliamentary attempt to thwart the will of the people as expressed on June 23rd. I believe that decision will be respected by parliament.
The majority voted to leave the EU. But there was no detail in that advisory referendum as to the when and the how. That is where parliament comes in, to use its skills as our representatives to put the UK on the road to getting the best deal and the best route forward.
And thank goodness for that. The government have given confused and dangerous signals about how it intends to proceed with Brexit.
Parliament needs to be involved to ensure that when we get off the EU train, we have a platform to step out onto.
It’s a local stretch of the A34 I know well. On August 10th we were all stunned and horrified by the terrible accident which occurred there, as reported by the Guardian:
A lorry driver who killed a woman and three children when his vehicle ploughed into their stationary car while he was scrolling through music on his mobile phone has been jailed for 10 years.
Tracy Houghton, 45, her sons, Ethan, 13, Josh, 11, and stepdaughter, Aimee, 11, died instantly when Tomasz Kroker drove his lorry into their car at 50mph. Their car was shunted underneath the back of a heavy goods vehicle and crushed to a third of its size. Continue Reading →
It is difficult not to see today’s High Court ruling as anything other than a disaster for Theresa May. The first big decision she made as PM turns out to have been a monumental misjudgment. She has been ruled out of order and, unless an appeal is successful, she’ll have to go cap in hand to Parliament.
Mike Smithson of Political Betting put it very well:
Article 50 judgement not a rejection of BREXIT but of Theresa May's strategy for dealing with it. She is today's big loser